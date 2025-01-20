Swift Response By Casper FireEMS Saves Chicken Coop From Fire

Casper Fire-EMS was dispatched at about 4:30 p.m. on January 19 for a structure fire at the 1900 block of Glendo.

They arrived to find the outside of a chicken coop and part of a wooden privacy fire on fire.

Firefighters were able to quickly confine the fire to the affected areas, protecting nearby homes and sheds.

"All occupants of the chicken coop" (we're presuming chickens) were able to self-rescue, notes a release from the agency. There were no reported injuries related to the incident.

Firefighters responded to the scene with 5 units, the on-duty Battalion Chief, and an investigator from the Natrona County Interagency Investigation Task Force.

Firefighters were assisted on scene by telecommunicators with the Casper Public Safety Communications Center, officers from the Casper Police Department, and an ambulance from Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Casper Fire-EMS Department Investigators.

Casper Fire-EMS reminds citizens and visitors to use extreme caution when heating their homes and outbuildings this holiday season.

Keep lamps, light fixtures, and light bulbs away from anything that can burn, including furniture, bedding, curtains, clothing, and flammable or combustible gases and liquids. Use light bulbs that match the recommended wattage on the lamp or fixture, especially in heating lamps. If using any portable heating appliance, ensure that it is well-secured to a flat, clean surface and cannot be tipped or loosened by animals, wind, or other

force.

