Two dogs perish in Casper house fire; other pets rescued

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Fire-EMS recently announced that firefighters extinguished a major house fire on Tuesday.

That’s according to a social media post from Casper Fire-EMS, which stated that firefighters were dispatched to the 2700 block of Custer at approximately 4 p.m. in response to reports of a structure fire.

The release states that firefighters arrived to find a “working structure fire with smoke and flames showing through windows.”

“Firefighters made quick access to the residence and were able to extinguish the fire,” the release states. “Two dogs and a cat were rescued and received emergency medical care from firefighters in the front yard. Regrettably, two other dogs were deceased when responders arrived.”

According to the release, Casper Fire-EMS firefighters arrived at the scene with five units, the on-duty battalion chief, animal control officers with Metro Animal Shelter and an investigator from the Natrona County Interagency Investigation Task Force.

Firefighters were also assisted on scene by Casper Public Safety Communications Center telecommunicators, officers from the Casper Police Department, deputies with the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and an ambulance from Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under the investigation by Casper Fire-EMS Department investigators.

“Casper Fire-EMS would like to take this opportunity to remind citizens and visitors that fire extinguishers can be a life-saving device, if used properly,” the release states. “During any fire, calling 911 is the first and foremost priority. Fire extinguishers are meant for very small, incipient stage fires. Utilize fire extinguishers only to protect your means of escape. Check your extinguisher regularly to ensure it is fully charged and gently invert the cylinder at regular intervals to prevent compaction of the dry chemical. If your extinguisher is serviceable, ensure that it is serviced by a qualified technician.”

