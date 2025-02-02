Wind-Driven Grass Fire at Yesness Pond Being Investigated

The cause of a wildfire at Yesness Pond remains under investigation, according to the Casper Fire-EMS Department on Sunday afternoon.

At about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, fire crews were dispatched to the area for a grass fire covering about five acres.

They were able to establish a perimeter quickly and prtoect nearby structures.

"Despite windy conditions, the fire was extinguished before any structures could be threatened, and all hot spots were eliminated," wrote the agency in a public statement, saying that at the time, there were no reported injuries.

Firefighters responded with five units, the on-duty Battalion Chief, and an investigator from the Natrona County Interagency Investigation Task Force.

Firefighters were assisted by telecommunicators with the Casper Public Safety Communications Center, firefighters with the Natrona County Fire Protection District, officers from the Casper Police Department, and an ambulance from Banner Wyoming Medical Center.

Casper Fire-EMS reminds citizens and visitors that fire in rural and urban interface areas can ignite and spread rapidly. Please abide by all rules of Natrona County's Stage 1 fire restrictions.

Citizens in the City of Casper are reminded to abide by all recreational burning guidelines and are reminded that outdoor burning is not permitted outside of appliances built for that purpose.

