Fire That Closed US 20-26 West of Casper Fully Contained

A fire Thursday evening that prompted the closure of US 20-26 west of Casper into early Friday has been fully contained.

The Natrona County Fire District says the Middle Fork Fire in Powder River, burned 2,112 acres. It's expected to produce smoke for the next day or two. It will also lead to large amounts of dust being blown across the highway.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday, NCFD Chief Brian Oliver said the fire was six miles long.

Area firefighters also responded to the Bessemer South fire, which was burning between several structures including homes, corrals and outbuildings. Fortunately, the fire was contained with only two outbuildings lost.

NCFD Fire Marshal Matt Gacke is investigating both fires.

Several agencies from the area assisted with battling the fires.