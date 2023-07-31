Lightning Storms Result in Multiple Structure and Wildland Fires

Photo taken by 13-year-old Tayvian Lopez, Courtesy.

Several readers sent in photos and videos of last nights terrifying and beautiful lightning storms. They pushed hard through Natrona County and resulted in multiple fires.

Last night Casper Firefighters wrote that crews were dispatched for several working structure fires in the Homa Hills area.

There were also wildfires in Homa Hills, Cole Creek Road and Ormsy Road areas.

More information will be provided at a later time.

As summer progresses, Natrona County is increasingly primed for wildfires with dry temps, low humidity, high temps, and hot, breezy winds.

Photo courtesy Abby Boatman
