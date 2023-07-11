ATF National Response Team Joins Alcova Marina Fire Investigation

U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' National Response Team has been working with agencies investigating the fire that destroyed the Alcova Marina at the Alcova Reservoir early July 4, according to a news release from the ATF's Denver Field Office on Tuesday.

“The Alcova Marina was a staple for the many members of this boating community,” said ATF Denver Field Division Special Agent in Charge Brent Beavers.

National Response Team members from the Cheyenne field office arrived at Alcova on July 5 to assist the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, Natrona County Fire District and other local partners.

“Through our existing partnerships with the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and Natrona County Fire District, we were able to rapidly deploy our National Response Team to provide assistance in determining the origin and cause of this devastating fire," Beavers said.

The team consists of special agents, certified fire investigators, fire protection engineers, electrical engineers, forensic chemists, certified explosives specialists, an intelligence research specialist, a medic and an accelerant detection K-9 with handler.

This is the 19th response team activation this fiscal year and the 908th since the program began in 1978.

It is comprised of three regional components, organized geographically to cover the United States.

The team provides an immediate and sustained response capability, typically deploying within 24 hours of notification, with state-of-the-art equipment and highly qualified personnel specializing in fire origin and cause determination.

ATF is the federal agency with jurisdiction for investigating fires and crimes of arson.

===========

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the investigation.

If you have any video and/or photos of the building fire before emergency personnel arrived on scene at approximately 5:20-5:30 a.m. Tuesday call the dispatch line at 307-235-9282.

Leave a message with your full name and phone number for an Investigator to contact you.

In the meantime, please do not cross the crime scene tape and traffic cones around the Marina to let the investigators do their work.

Aerial photos of the Alcova Marina Northern Skies Production sent a drone over Alcova Reservoir after a fire destroyed the popular Alcova Marina on July 4, 2023.