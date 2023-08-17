The Natrona County Sheriff's Office and the School District offer safety and other tips as the first day of the new school year begins Aug. 28, according to a press release.

"As our community prepares to send our children back to school, we must prioritize their safety and well-being," Sheriff's Office and School District spokeswomen Kiera Grogan and Tanya Southerland said.

These back-to-school safety reminders, can ensure a safe, successful, and exceptional school year.

KNOW THE SIGNS:

Motorists should be aware of school zones and always obey all traffic laws.

Familiarize yourself with important traffic signs, crosswalks, and school zones during your daily commute and throughout your neighborhood and the entire county.

Pay careful attention to school zones, bus stops, stop signs, and other important traffic elements to keep students safe while walking, riding, busing, or biking to and from school.

School bus stop signs: Red means stop, both flashing lights and/or the stop sign.

PLAN WITH A PURPOSE:

Now is a great time to have proactive conversations with your children regarding their daily walk or ride to and from school and discuss simple safety measures to keep them safe.

Talk to your children about recognizing and obeying traffic signals, signs, and pavement markings.

If your children walk or bike to and from school, remind them to be aware of their surroundings and to put down distractions such as cell phones and headphones.

Always look both ways before crossing the street, and only cross the street using a crosswalk.

Walk and never run across intersections.

Never enter streets from behind parked cars, shrubbery, signs or other objects that may block your view or the view motorists have of you.

Always wear a helmet and appropriate safety gear when biking and riding to and from school.

DIGITAL SAFETY REMINDERS:

The start of a new school year is an excellent opportunity to open a conversation with your child about being safe online.

The best way to keep your kids safe online is to know who they are talking to. Have an honest, age-appropriate conversation with your kids about online expectations and, most importantly, tell a parent or trusted adult if they ever encounter an uncomfortable situation online.

THE “SAY NO, GO AND TELL” RULE:

Teach your students about the “Say NO, GO and TELL" safety rule.

If anyone approaches your child, offers them a ride, asks for directions or makes them feel uncomfortable, instruct them to say “NO,” GO away from the situation, and TELL a trusted adult. Trusted adults may be parents, teachers, police officers, firefighters or relatives.

BE ALERT -- NEVER DRIVE DISTRACTED:

Eliminate distractions while driving.

Never text and drive.

Keep your eyes on the road.

Talk with your teen drivers about the critical importance of avoiding distracted driving.

Fair Flair at the Central Wyoming Carnival July 12, 2023