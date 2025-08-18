The fire's size has been updated to 20,657 acres - per the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) and is 40% contained.

The fire is on private, BLM and State Lands and burning in grass, sage, juniper, and limber pine. The most active portions of the fire are on the westside of the Greybull River. There are also significant smokes scattered through the burn with a concentration on the East end of the fire.

InciWeb notes the fire experienced extreme fire behavior and rapid growth during the Initial Attack.

See Red Canyon Fire Updates Here.

To find out more information about wildfires in Wyoming, check out the WSFD interactive fire map located on our State Forestry website.

You can turn on/off different layers - click on fires for more information as they get updated through the interagency fire systems. This year we have also added a wildfire dashboard that provides data about fires daily, weekly, and annually!

Currently Red Canyon and Sleeper Ranch have their own websites that provide more information and photos about the fire.

You can go to Inciweb and zoom to Wyoming to find the fires with their own webpages.

