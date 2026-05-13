Natrona County Recent Arrest Log (05/12/26 — 05/13/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Ronald Beverly, 27, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, Malicious Mischief Prohibited-Structure

Robin Behan, 44, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Tanner Goodwin, 21, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, Open Container-Possess/Consume In a Vehi, DUS-Driving while license suspended/revo

David Hill, Theft-und $1000, Simple Assault, interfere W/Emergency calls, interfere W/Peace Officer, Hold for probation and parole

Adan Pena-Barrientos, 28, Immigration Hold

Levi Santiago-Gomez, 52, Immigration Hold

Anselmo Perez-Garcia, 42, Immigration Hold

Tyler Moore, 35, Serve Jail time

Michael McCoy, 42, Criminal Warrant

Christopher Bowlby, 47, Fail to Comply

Antonio Gomez-Guzman, 23, DRIVER'S LICENSE-VALID & ENDORSEMENTS RE, Immigration Hold

Eriel Cuevas, 40, Public intoxication prohibited

Donald Young, 63, DRIVER'S LICENSE-VALID & ENDORSEMENTS RE, Insurance violation-No Insurance

Kenton Kilgore, 67, Camping Restricted-In the City A