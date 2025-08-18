Small fires have burned across Natrona County over the last week, "everyone has been doing great work to keep these fires small," wrote the Natrona County Fire District.

One of their firefighters is leaving this morning to head to Thermopolis to support Rocky Mountain Team 2 on the Red Canyon Fire.

Two other deployed firefighters are still in California and Colorado on their assignments.

"Thank you to all of our firefighters for their tireless service and commitment to keeping our communities safe here, and assisting other communities afar. Strong work to all, and stay safe out there."

Red Canyon Fire Update from the Hot Springs County Sheriff's Office

Hot Springs County Sheriff's Office Hot Springs County Sheriff's Office loading...

Hot Springs County Sheriff's Office Hot Springs County Sheriff's Office loading...

• The Red Canyon Fire is now 83,248 acres with 0% containment. Overnight, the fire made active runs in multiple directions, including:

• Into Ditch Creek Canyon and Buffalo Creek drainage (west flank)

• Across Buffalo Creek Road into Alkali Creek and West Kirby Creek drainages, threatening the Jones Creek Road area (southwest flank)

• Crossed Kirby Creek Road, burned north down Cottonwood Creek, and crossed Lake Creek Road (northwest side)

• Predicted westerly winds could threaten Bridger Creek Road and Reck Road on the southeast flank.

Important Safety Reminder: Several property owners have taken independent firefighting actions. While understandable, these uncoordinated efforts divert resources away from fire suppression to ensure public safety. Please do not attempt independent firefighting. Coordinate with the Incident Management Team or stop all activities within the fire area.

Weather: Frequent lightning may cause new fire starts. Gusty outflows up to 40 mph are expected, potentially pushing fire growth.

Fire Behavior: High temps, strong winds, and poor overnight humidity recovery are fueling active fire growth.



Wyoming State Forestry Division Wyoming State Forestry Division loading...

EVACUATIONS

The evacuation area for the Red Canyon Fire in Hot Springs County has been expanded. The new area is from Jones Creek Road in the west to Kirby Creek Road and the Washakie County line to the north, the Washakie County line to the east, and the Fremont County line to the south.

New evacuation areas have been established for Fremont County.

• Zones 5 and 8 are in READY status. Zones 5 and 8 are North Bridger Creek to Nowood Rd; Middle Bridger Creek.

• Zones 3 and 4 are in SET (Evacuation Warning) status. Zones 3 and 4 are Geodicke Draw east to North Bridger Creek; North Bridger Creek. Be ready to leave immediately if a GO order is issued.

