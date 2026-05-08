Natrona County Recent Arrest Log (05/07/26 — 05/08/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Thomas Hallock, 48, Serve Jail time

Zachariah Kletsch, 19, Hold for WSP

April Pavlus, 77, Fail to Appear, Breach of Peace

Ashley Houghton, 34, Fail to Appear

Zena Geiger,45, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC

Joshua Hannant, 29, Contract Hold/Billing

Donovan Thompson, 26, Contract hold/billing

Elijah Stewart, 19, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC

Joshua Thompson, 39, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PLANT - 3 OZ OR LE, DRIVE WHILE LIC CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR, DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE 1ST OFF

Rene Saavedra-Aguado, Immigration Hold

Jhon Fiorilo-Alvarez, 24, Immigration Hold

William Allen, 61, FAIL TO REGIS AS SEX OFFENDER - SUBSEQUE

Anthony Steelman, 30, Hold for probation and Parole

Michael Webster, 46, Fail to Comply

Jeremy Tryon, 28, Fail to comply

Jarrett Kellch, 22, District Court Bench Warrant

Michael Stevenson, 57, Fail to Comply

Craig Wade, 66, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, Open Container-Possess/Consume While Ope

Heather Cummings, 50, Criminal Warrant

Hazel Neubauer, 19, Fail to Appear

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