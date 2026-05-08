Natrona County Recent Arrest Log (05/07/26 — 05/08/26)

Casper Recent Arrest Log (05/07/26 — 05/08/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Thomas Hallock, 48, Serve Jail time
Zachariah Kletsch, 19, Hold for WSP
April Pavlus, 77, Fail to Appear, Breach of Peace
Ashley Houghton, 34, Fail to Appear
Zena Geiger,45, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC
Joshua Hannant, 29, Contract Hold/Billing
Donovan Thompson, 26, Contract hold/billing
Elijah Stewart, 19, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC
Joshua Thompson, 39, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PLANT - 3 OZ OR LE, DRIVE WHILE LIC CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR, DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE 1ST OFF
Rene Saavedra-Aguado, Immigration Hold
Jhon Fiorilo-Alvarez, 24, Immigration Hold
William Allen, 61, FAIL TO REGIS AS SEX OFFENDER - SUBSEQUE
Anthony Steelman, 30, Hold for probation and Parole
Michael Webster, 46, Fail to Comply
Jeremy Tryon, 28, Fail to comply
Jarrett Kellch, 22, District Court Bench Warrant
Michael Stevenson, 57, Fail to Comply
Craig Wade, 66, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, Open Container-Possess/Consume While Ope
Heather Cummings, 50, Criminal Warrant
Hazel Neubauer, 19, Fail to Appear
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