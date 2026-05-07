Natrona County Recent Arrest log (05/06/26 — 05/07/26)

Casper Recent Arrest Log (05/06/26 — 05/07/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Amber Harris, 41, Fail to Appear, County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Criminal Warrant, Fail to Appear
Dyllon Walsh, 20, Theft-$1000 or more, Criminal Trespass, conspire to commit a Felony
Phillip Christophers, 49, NCIC Hit
Jessika Arellano, 26, Criminal Bench Warrant
Shelly Parker, 52, Hold for WWC
Owen Brown, 39, Fail to Appear, Criminal Warrant
Timothy Schnepper, 42, Fail to Comply
James Cash, 59, AGGR Assault & Battery
Robert Friday, 42, Fail to Comply
Glenda Gotcher, 55, Fail to Comply
Travis Hayden, 34, Fail to Appear
Anthony Nickerson, 43, Hold for probation and parole
Gabriel Gonzales, 54, Fail to Comply
Thomas Branstetter, 63, Fail to Comply
Malika Brown, 34, Littering
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