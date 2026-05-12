Natrona County Recent Arrest Log (05/11/26 — 05/12/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Cortney Reeb, 46, Serve Jail time, Fail to Appear

Alvin Kohm, 44, Hold for Probation and Parole

Michael Bullock, 21, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, speeding in school zone

Diego Gutierrez-Hernandez, 22, Immigration Hold

Hector Velasco, 42, Immigration Hold

Arron C'Hair, 48, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Jason Macias, 48, Fail to Appear

Joesph Antelope, 31, Malicious Mischief Prohibited-Structure

Nia Washington, 31, Malicious Mischief Prohibited-Structure

Ronald Beverly, 27, Malicious Mischief Prohibited-Structure, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST -

Robin Behan, 44, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Daniel Cantine, 56, Camping Restricted-In the City A

Victoria Levengood, 39, EXPC ORD Camping Restricted in the City

Tanner Goodwin, 21, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, Open Container-Possess/Consume In a Vehi, DUS-Driving while license suspended/revo

Summer Of 2026 Edness K Wilkins State Park Activities