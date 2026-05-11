This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Gilberto Ortiz, 54, Valid Drivers Lic, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST

Teanna Montoya, 22, Fail to Appear

Dylan Maes, 27, Fail to Appear x2

Evelyn Hartshorn, 58, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST

Keith Smith, 50, Fail to Appear

Braden Schmidt, 19, Fail to Appear, Assault and Battery

Johnny Rainbolt, 51, Simple Assault, DOMESTIC BATTERY - 2ND OFFENSE W/I 5 YRS

Wesley Bell, 39, Fail to Comply

John Cordray, 32, PROP DESTRUCTION: $1000 OR MORE, Breach of Peace

Hantavirus Symptoms, Some Are Very Critical Symptoms