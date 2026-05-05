Natrona County Recent Arrest Log (05/04/26 — 05/05/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Cody Davies, 51, Serve Jail time

Neil Presfield, 50, Serve Jail Time

Donnie Vitto, 45, Serve Jail time

Koda Sterling 22, Fail to appear

Kerry Muggenburg, 38, Theft-$1000 0r more

Shane Patrick, 37, Theft-$1000 0r more

Derrick Jonas, 39, Public intoxication prohibited, resisting Arrest- Interfere with/Hinder/F

Eric Mann, 43, Serve Jail time

Zane Swenson, 28, Serve Jail time

Matthew London, 40, County Warrrant/Hold for Agency

Summer Of 2026 Edness K Wilkins State Park Activities