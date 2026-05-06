Natrona County Recent Arrest Log (05/05/26 — 05/06/26)

Casper Recent Arrest Log (05/05/26 — 05/06/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Luther Corder, 20, Serve Jail time
Kyah Flom, 23, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC
Jason Day, 51, Fail to Comply
Zackery Cole, 26, Criminal Warrant
Bryan Hackleman, 41, Contract Hold/Billing
David Romero-Quispe, 24, Immigration Hold
Marcos Torres-Flores, 34, Immigration Hold
Rogerio Gomes-Da Silva, 43, Immigration Hold
Joshua Glasspoole, 48, Serve Jail time
Myron Francisco, 43, Hold for probation and parole
Arron C'Hair, 48, Public intoxication prohibited, Trespassing, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F
Clayton Hail, 35, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - LIQUID - 3/10 GRAM
David Samdahl, 58, Camping Restricted-In the City A, Open container-Posses/Dispense in Open
Amber Harris, 41, Fail to Appear, Couty Warrant/Hold for Agency. Criminal Warrant, Fail to Appear
Dyllon Walsh, 20, Theft- $1000 or more, Criminal Trespass
Phillip Christophers, 49, NCIC Hit
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