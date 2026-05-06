Natrona County Recent Arrest Log (05/05/26 — 05/06/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Luther Corder, 20, Serve Jail time

Kyah Flom, 23, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC

Jason Day, 51, Fail to Comply

Zackery Cole, 26, Criminal Warrant

Bryan Hackleman, 41, Contract Hold/Billing

David Romero-Quispe, 24, Immigration Hold

Marcos Torres-Flores, 34, Immigration Hold

Rogerio Gomes-Da Silva, 43, Immigration Hold

Joshua Glasspoole, 48, Serve Jail time

Myron Francisco, 43, Hold for probation and parole

Arron C'Hair, 48, Public intoxication prohibited, Trespassing, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F

Clayton Hail, 35, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - LIQUID - 3/10 GRAM

David Samdahl, 58, Camping Restricted-In the City A, Open container-Posses/Dispense in Open

Amber Harris, 41, Fail to Appear, Couty Warrant/Hold for Agency. Criminal Warrant, Fail to Appear

Dyllon Walsh, 20, Theft- $1000 or more, Criminal Trespass

Phillip Christophers, 49, NCIC Hit

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