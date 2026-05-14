Natrona County Recent Arrest Log (05/13/26 — 05/14/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Daniel Moral, 33, Criminal Trespass, Breach of Peace, Valid Drivers LIC

Charles Martin, 38, Hold for WSP

Gaige Allbee, 23, Serve Jail time

Bryon Anderson, 39, Fail to Comply

Darin Gaffield, 40, District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Comply

Aaron C'Hair, 48, Public intoxication Prohibited

Tommy Vensor, 38, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Shaney Bates, 29, Fail to Comply x2, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Mark Stauffer, 65, Public intoxication Prohibited

Charlette Whiteman Bearing, 48, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Jennifer Whiteplume, 31, Public intoxication prohibited

Delray Quiver, 48, Public intoxication prohibited