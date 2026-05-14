Natrona County Recent Arrest Log (05/13/26 — 05/14/26)

Casper Recent Arrest Log (05/13/26 — 05/14/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Daniel Moral, 33, Criminal Trespass, Breach of Peace, Valid Drivers LIC
Charles Martin, 38, Hold for WSP
Gaige Allbee, 23, Serve Jail time
Bryon Anderson, 39, Fail to Comply
Darin Gaffield, 40, District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Comply
Aaron C'Hair, 48, Public intoxication Prohibited
Tommy Vensor, 38, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Shaney Bates, 29, Fail to Comply x2, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Mark Stauffer, 65, Public intoxication Prohibited
Charlette Whiteman Bearing, 48, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Jennifer Whiteplume, 31, Public intoxication prohibited
Delray Quiver, 48, Public intoxication prohibited
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