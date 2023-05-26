Woman Arrested In Connection With Pedestrian Death In Wyoming

A Utah woman is facing involuntary manslaughter charges after allegedly hitting a pedestrian with her car in a fatal collision.

That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page.

According to the post, the case started on Wednesday, May 24, when officers were called to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County on an original report of an assault. Police soon learned that a man in his 40s had been rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car.

The man soon died. Police then found the driver of the vehicle, identified in the release as Rene Daniels of Utah.

Daniels was arrested and booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center on Involuntary Manslaughter charges. Police say the investigation is ongoing, adding the following:

Rock Springs Police Department is asking for any witnesses to this event to please come forward. If you were at the Kum & Go on 9th Street between 10:10pm and 11pm, you may have witnessed this event. Please contact Rock Springs Police Department at 307-352-1575 and reference case number R23-10135.