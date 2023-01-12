Angelina Harrison, the Cheyenne teen who was fatally shot while riding in a vehicle near Frontier Mall Monday night, is being remembered as an "outgoing, loyal, smart, beautiful, and caring young girl."

According to her obituary, the 16-year-old Triumph High School student loved hanging out with her friends and going to car meets and shows and had dreams of being an attorney or cosmetologist later in life.

"When she wasn't with her close friends, Angelina could be found with her favorite buddy ( her dog Draco), doing her makeup, shopping, and hanging out with her mom and dad or her brother," her obituary reads.

Services for Angelina will be held Monday, Jan. 16, at 2 p.m. at First Congregational Church located at 3501 Forest Drive in Cheyenne.

In lieu of flowers, Angelina's family is asking that donations be made in her memory at WyHy Federal Credit Union located at 1715 Stillwater Avenue in Cheyenne.

