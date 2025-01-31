Casper Police Discover Dead Body by Walking Path

At 11:18 a.m. the Casper Police Department notified the public of a heavy police and medical presence by the walking path on North Huber Drive.

Police and EMS personnel responded to a call for service at 10:08 am for the report of a subject believed to be deceased. Upon arrival personnel located a deceased adult person.

The scene is being investigated at this time, but the incident does not appear to be criminal in nature.

We will update this story here when more information becomes available.

One Man's Trash is Another Man's Treasure Touring the City of Casper Landfill. 26 July 2023. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM