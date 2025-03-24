Human Remains Discovered in Remote Area of Washakie County

On March 23, a Wyoming Game and Fish warden discovered human remains while tracking a deer collar in a remote area of Washakie County. This per a news release from the agency.

The warden immediately reported the discovery to the Washakie County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Austin Brookwell, a deputy from the Washakie County Sheriff’s Office, Washakie County Coroner Jeff Lapp, a Bureau of Land Management (BLM) ranger, and the Wyoming Game and Fish warden responded to the scene to investigate. Washakie County Search and Rescue personnel also assisted.

Washakie County Coroner has taken custody of the remains and will work diligently to get an identification of the individual. They will then notify family members once an identification has been confirmed.

This matter remains under investigation. The Washakie County Sheriff's Office said no further details or information will be released until the investigation is complete.

