Woman Charged in Cheyenne Teen’s Shooting Death Posts Bond
One of the three people charged in the death of Angelina Harrison, the 16-year-old Cheyenne girl who was fatally shot while riding in a vehicle near Frontier Mall on Jan. 9, is out of jail.
According to Laramie County Circuit Court records, 26-year-old Burns resident Sarah Heath posted a $50,000 cash or surety bond on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Heath is charged with accessory after the fact to a felony crime, three counts of selling or furnishing alcohol to a minor, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 27 at 10:30 a.m.
Heath's co-defendants, 19-year-old Tirso Munguia and 18-year-old Cody Nicholson, both of Cheyenne, remain jailed on $150,000 cash bonds.
Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 3 p.m.
Munguia is charged with involuntary manslaughter and Nicholson with accessory after the fact to a felony crime.
The Shooting
Police say Heath was driving down Dell Range Boulevard with Harrison in the front and Munguia and Nicholson in the back at the time of the shooting.
According to statements, Munguia and Nicholson were handling a gun when Munguia reportedly pulled the trigger, striking and killing Harrison.
Heath pulled over and Nicholson fled on foot with the gun. She then proceeded to the mall parking lot and called 911.
Thanks to tips from community members, Nicholson was located about three hours later and he and Munguia were subsequently arrested.
Heath was arrested eight days later.
