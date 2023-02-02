3 Charged in Cheyenne Teen’s Death Bound Over to District Court

The trio charged in the death of Angelina Harrison, the 16-year-old Cheyenne girl who was fatally shot while riding in a vehicle last month, have been bound over to Laramie County District Court.

Circuit Court Judge Sean Chambers on Thursday found probable cause to bind 19-year-old Tirso Munguia over on a charge of involuntary manslaughter and 18-year-old Cody Nicholson and 26-year-old Sarah Heath over on accessory after the fact charges.

Chambers also lowered Munguia's bond from $150,000 cash to $75,000 cash and Nicholson's from $150,000 cash to $50,000 cash or surety, the same as Heath's, which she posted last Tuesday, Jan. 24.

According to police testimony, the group was traveling west on Dell Range Boulevard near Brakes Plus on the evening of Monday, Jan. 9 when the shooting occurred.

Police say Nicholson and Munguia were in the back seat when Nicholson set his gun and a magazine on the seat between them saying, "Be careful there's one in the head."

Police say Munguia was "manipulating" the gun when it went off, striking and killing Harrison, who was in the front passenger seat.

When Heath pulled over, Nicholson, who had a warrant for a probation violation on an original charge of DUI, took the gun and ran.

Heath then called 911 and proceeded to the Frontier Mall parking lot, where first responders declared Harrison dead.

Police say Heath overheard Munguia telling responding officers that he didn't know Nicholson so she "ran with it," but she later changed her statement, admitting that she knew Nicholson and hadn't said anything because of his warrant.

Because of the initial lies, police say it took them two hours and 40 minutes to locate Nicholson.

