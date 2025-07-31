Crews worked through the night to tackle Wyoming's biggest ongoing wildfire at the moment.

Heavy afternoon and nighttime rain was helpful in suppression efforts on the Vees Fire in Washakie County. Government officials say the fire is now up to almost 5,000 acres, that increase is due to more accurate mapping.

Containment has increased from 20 percent to 40 percent.

A drone used infrared technology yesterday to identify hot spots. Crews are using this information to continue suppression efforts in those areas including the Otter Creek Drainage. These efforts include the firelines and continuing mop-up operations.

More rain could be on the way. The National Weather Service says showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly before 10 PM. "Some of the storms could be severe."

As work continues and containment increases, some firefighting resources are being made available for reassignment to other incidents. Resource impacts from firefighting activities are being determined and a suppression repair plan is in development. The closure of BLM lands in the vicinity of the fire remains in effect.

“Although smoke from the Vees Fire may no longer be visible to the public, suppression efforts are ongoing and we continue the hard work needed to fully contain this fire. We appreciate the public’s patience and support,” said Wyoming Incident Management Team Incident Commander Trainee Isaac Bayer.

Worland Fire Protection District #1 & Worland Volunteer Fire Department, Facebbok photo Worland Fire Protection District #1 & Worland Volunteer Fire Department, Facebbok photo loading...

