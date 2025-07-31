Firefighters High Five: Muddy Fire 90% Contained at 67 Acres

The Muddy Fire is now 90% contained. The fire's final acres is 67 acres, all on State Trust lands.

"Thanks to the great mop-up work completed by the firefighters yesterday! The majority of the fire suppression resources will be released this morning, as the fireline work has been completed. The fire did received heavy precipitation throughout last night and will continued to be monitored throughout today" wrote the Wyoming State Forestry Division this morning.

"Wyoming State Forestry is very grateful for all the local, state, and federal fire assistance that was given to help suppress this fire!"

Wyoming State Forestry Division Facebook Wyoming State Forestry Division Facebook loading...

Wyoming State Forestry Division Facebook Wyoming State Forestry Division Facebook loading...

Wyoming State Forestry Division, Photo from Incident Commander Russell Haynes Wyoming State Forestry Division, Photo from Incident Commander Russell Haynes loading...

SEE ALSO: Yellowstone Ash Wildfire Over 10 Acres

See Vees Fire Information HERE.

Yellowstone Wildfire of 1988 The fires in 1988 burned 793,800 acres, 39% of Yellowstone's 2.2 million acres. After 30 years most of the parks lodgepole pines destroyed in 1988 have regenerated and are thriving.