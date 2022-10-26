Victim Identified in Fatal Laramie County Shooting

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in Monday afternoon's fatal shooting near Burns as 41-year-old Cheyenne resident Alexander Frederick Papin II.

Agency spokesman Captain Kevin James says the shooting took place at a home in the 4300 block of the East Interstate 80 Service Road, roughly three miles east of the TA Travel Center.

He says detectives are still trying to determine what Papin, who was pronounced dead at the scene by medical responders, was doing at the home.

When asked Wednesday afternoon if the sheriff's office was treating Papin's death as a homicide, James told KGAB Radio, "The nature of the shooting is undetermined and still under investigation at this time. No arrest (has been made)."

James says "the subject of the investigation will be identified once it is deemed that doing so will not compromise an ongoing investigation."

