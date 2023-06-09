Driver Clocked at 133 MPH on I-80 in Wyoming Arrested After Chase

A 26-year-old Aurora, Colorado man is facing a slew of charges after leading Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers on a high-speed chase east of Cheyenne Thursday afternoon.

According to arrest records, Alexander Brandon Salzar was headed east on Interstate 80 near mile marker 366 when a trooper clocked him going 133 mph, 58 mph over the posted speed limit.

When another trooper tried to stop him after he exited at Archer and pulled into the T-Joe's parking lot, Salzar reportedly drove off, leading the trooper on a high-speed chase on the I-80 Service Road towards Cheyenne.

The trooper who initially clocked Salzar speeding was able to successfully deploy Stop Sticks near the Lowe's Distribution Center and Salzar eventually pulled into the Walmart parking lot on Livingston Avenue, where he continued to elude at slower speeds.

Salzar reportedly threw a handgun from the car, then got out and tried to run, but was quickly taken into custody.

When troopers searched Salzar's car they found two large bags containing suspected unknown controlled substances in the back seat area, an opened bottle of alcohol on the passenger floorboard, and magazines to the gun with ammunition.

Troopers say Salzar's face was "flushed" and he appeared to be high and drunk.

Salzar was subsequently arrested and charged with reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, speeding, fleeing, and DUI, all misdemeanors.

His bond was set at $5,000 cash and his arraignment was scheduled for July 6 at 9 a.m.