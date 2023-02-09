1 Killed, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash Near Rock Springs

A driver was killed and another injured in a head-on crash near Rock Springs Wednesday evening, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.
The crash happened around 6:14 p.m. at mile marker 1.3 on Foothill Boulevard.
Get our free mobile app
According to a fatality crash summary, 28-year-old Wyoming resident Adam Tyler was headed east when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve, crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with an oncoming pickup.
Tyler was not wearing his seat belt and died from his injuries.
The pickup driver was also reportedly injured in the crash, but the summary didn't say to what extent.
Speed, driver inattention, and other factors are being investigated as possible contributing factors.
This is the 17th reported fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2023 compared to four in 2022, 14 in 2021, five in 2020, and 16 in 2019 to date.
2022's Deadliest Wyoming County by Traffic Deaths
While car crashes can occur anywhere, some roads in Wyoming are more dangerous than others.
According to Wyoming Highway Patrol data, there were 117 fatal crashes in the Cowboy State in 2022 resulting in 133 deaths.
Of those fatal crashes, the majority (13.68%) occurred in Laramie County -- two in January, one in February, one in March, two in April, one in June, two in July, three in August, two in September, one in November, and one in December.
Sweetwater County saw the second most fatal crashes last year, 12, while Fremont and Lincoln counties each saw 10.
Albany and Park counties each recorded eight, and Campbell, Converse, and Natrona counties each tallied seven.
The deadliest 2022 crash in Laramie County took place on June 17 when two semis collided on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne and immediately became engulfed in flames killing both drivers and a passenger.