1 Killed, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash Near Rock Springs

1 Killed, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash Near Rock Springs

Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media

A driver was killed and another injured in a head-on crash near Rock Springs Wednesday evening, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.

The crash happened around 6:14 p.m. at mile marker 1.3 on Foothill Boulevard.

Wyoming Highway Patrol
loading...
Get our free mobile app

According to a fatality crash summary, 28-year-old Wyoming resident Adam Tyler was headed east when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve, crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with an oncoming pickup.

Tyler was not wearing his seat belt and died from his injuries.

The pickup driver was also reportedly injured in the crash, but the summary didn't say to what extent.

Speed, driver inattention, and other factors are being investigated as possible contributing factors.

This is the 17th reported fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2023 compared to four in 2022, 14 in 2021, five in 2020, and 16 in 2019 to date.

2022's Deadliest Wyoming County by Traffic Deaths

While car crashes can occur anywhere, some roads in Wyoming are more dangerous than others.

According to Wyoming Highway Patrol data, there were 117 fatal crashes in the Cowboy State in 2022 resulting in 133 deaths.

Of those fatal crashes, the majority (13.68%) occurred in Laramie County -- two in January, one in February, one in March, two in April, one in June, two in July, three in August, two in September, one in November, and one in December.

Sweetwater County saw the second most fatal crashes last year, 12, while Fremont and Lincoln counties each saw 10.

Albany and Park counties each recorded eight, and Campbell, Converse, and Natrona counties each tallied seven.

The deadliest 2022 crash in Laramie County took place on June 17 when two semis collided on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne and immediately became engulfed in flames killing both drivers and a passenger.



Laramie County also saw two fatal crashes involving motorcyclists, two fatal crashes involving juveniles, and a fatal crash involving a pedestrian last year.

Below is the Wyoming Highway Patrol narrative of every fatal crash that occurred in Laramie County in 2022.

5 Tips for a DUI-Free Super Bowl

Whether you're throwing a Super Bowl party or just attending one, having a game plan that prevents drunk driving is a must.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 11,654 people were killed in drunk driving crashes in 2020 -- a 14% increase from 2019.

No matter what team you're rooting for, NHTSA says you'll win by following these keys to the game:
Filed Under: Adam Tyler, driver inattention, Fatal Crash, Foothill Boulevard, head on crash, I-80 Service Road, Rock Springs, speed, Sweetwater County, wyoming, Wyoming Highway Patrol
Categories: Casper News, Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From K2 Radio