1 Killed, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash Near Rock Springs

A driver was killed and another injured in a head-on crash near Rock Springs Wednesday evening, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.

The crash happened around 6:14 p.m. at mile marker 1.3 on Foothill Boulevard.

According to a fatality crash summary, 28-year-old Wyoming resident Adam Tyler was headed east when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve, crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with an oncoming pickup.

Tyler was not wearing his seat belt and died from his injuries.

The pickup driver was also reportedly injured in the crash, but the summary didn't say to what extent.

Speed, driver inattention, and other factors are being investigated as possible contributing factors.

This is the 17th reported fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2023 compared to four in 2022, 14 in 2021, five in 2020, and 16 in 2019 to date.