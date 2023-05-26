Wyoming Man Dead After Hitting Curb, Being Thrown From Motorcycle

A Wyoming man is dead after being thrown from his motorcycle after hitting a curb, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.

The crash happened around 4:44 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, near the intersection of Sunset Drive (Interstate 80 Service Road) and Interchange Road in Rock Springs.

According to a fatality crash summary, 71-year-old Thomas Crumpton failed to negotiate a left-hand curve, causing his motorcycle to travel upon some gravel on the shoulder and rotate clockwise.

The motorcycle then collided with a curb, causing Crumpton to separate from the bike.

Crumpton, who was not wearing a helmet, was reportedly taken to the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, where he passed away on Tuesday, May 23.

The summary says driver inattention possibly contributed to the deadly crash.

Crumpton is the first motorcyclist to die on Wyoming's highways this year.

According to his obituary, Crumpton was a resident of Rock Springs for 44 years and a former resident of Montana and Alabama.

He served in the Army during Vietnam and was honorably discharged, and was a coal miner for more than 30 years before retiring in 1994.