UPDATE: Casper Structure Fire On the 1000 Block of Sussex

UPDATE: Casper Fire-EMS deem the cause of the structure fire that occured September 17th an electrical outlet failure.

None of the home's occupants were physically harmed.

---

Most electrical fires are caused by faulty outlets or sockets that aren't properly grounded.

Outdated electric wiring is also a common cause of electrical fires. If your home is over twenty years old, it might not have the wiring capacity to handle all the appliances in today's average home: wide-screen TVs, multiple computers/lap tops, ovens, a washer and dryer...etcetera.

Old wiring tends to heat up quickly and catches fire easily.

It can be tricky knowing if you have unsafe wiring when it is hidden behind the walls of your home, but critical to assess for fire hazard.

These are the signs of hidden electric issues:

Unexplained burning smell

Shock or sparks from appliances and outlets

Excessive heat from electrical devices

Intermittent power outages or flickering lights

Recurring problems with tripped breakers or blown fuses

A tingling feeling when touching electrical appliances

Discolored wall outlets or switches

Cracked or broken wall outlets

Yung Chang, Unsplash Yung Chang, Unsplash loading...

---

September 17th: There was a structure fire at approximately 10:45 PM on the 1000 block of Sussex, according to a Casper Fire-EMS news release.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the structure.

Get our free mobile app

"Firefighters gained access and used multiple hose lines to extinguish the fire.

Occupants were home at the time of the fire and had evacuated prior to

firefighter's arrival."

There were no reported injuries as a result of the fire.

A significant amount of smoke damage was found throughout the structure, and the occupants were unable to return that evening. They are being assisted by the Natrona County Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Casper Fire-EMS responded with 5 units, the on-duty battalion chief, and

fire investigators from the Natrona County Interagency Fire Investigation

Taskforce.

City of Casper Fire-EMS Department, Facebook City of Casper Fire-EMS Department, Facebook loading...

Crews were assisted by Banner Wyoming Medical Center, Casper

Police, Casper Public Safety Tele-Communicators, Black Hills Energy, and Rocky

Mountain Power.

City of Casper Fire-EMS Department, Facebook City of Casper Fire-EMS Department, Facebook loading...

attachment-fire c loading...

Casper Fire-EMS reminds everyone that working smoke alarms save lives.

Smoke alarms should be located on every floor of your residence, in common

living areas and in sleeping areas.

Creepy Fog Looms Over Casper