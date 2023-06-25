No injuries were reported after the driver of a vehicle had a "medical event" before crashing into an apartment building at East First and Jackson streets on Sunday afternoon, a Casper Police officer said Sunday afternoon.

The vehicle was traveling east on East First Street, when just before reaching Jackson Street it jumped a curb, traveled between a utility pole and a house, knocked over a stop sign, traveled across Jackson Street, jumped another curb and crashed into the apartment building at the northeast corner of First and Jackson streets.

The driver was not injured, but still was taken to Banner Health-Wyoming Medical Center, the officer said.

There was no indication that the driver was intoxicated, the officer added.

The call came in about 2:45 p.m., he said, and personnel and units responded from the Casper Police Department, the Casper Fire-EMS Department, the hospital and a tow truck.

Gas and electricity had been shut off to the building, the officer added.

Several residents in the 99-year-old old brick apartment building said they felt the impact, but none was injured.

The incident is still under investigation.