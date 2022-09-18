Casper Fire Took Multiple Hoses to Extinguish

There was a structure fire at approximately 10:45 PM last night on the 1000 block of Sussex, according to a Casper Fire-EMS news release.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the structure.

"Firefighters gained access and used multiple hose lines to extinguish the fire.

Occupants were home at the time of the fire and had evacuated prior to

firefighter's arrival."

There were no reported injuries as a result of the fire.

A significant amount of smoke damage was found throughout the structure, and the occupants were unable to return that evening. They are being assisted by the Natrona County Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Casper Fire-EMS responded with 5 units, the on-duty battalion chief, and

fire investigators from the Natrona County Interagency Fire Investigation

Taskforce.

Crews were assisted by Banner Wyoming Medical Center, Casper

Police, Casper Public Safety Tele-Communicators, Black Hills Energy, and Rocky

Mountain Power.

Casper Fire-EMS reminds everyone that working smoke alarms save lives.

Smoke alarms should be located on every floor of your residence, in common

living areas and in sleeping areas.

