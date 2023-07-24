Casper Fire-EMS Announces Historic Recruit Class

Casper Fire-EMS announce their largest ever recruit class academy.

Welcome Taylor Herron, Sadie McKinley, Turner Lack, Sierra Wilson, Jeremy Bolstad, Leron Corson, Derek Crain, Brooks Browning, and Daniel Slack.

The recruits begin a grueling 14-week journey starting today. They will learn the basics of everything to do with firefighting and will be trained to confidently and competently handle everyday emergencies with skill and compassion.

"From structure fires to vehicle extrications and so much more, states a release from the agency, "they will overcome, adapt, and devlop a team mentality to achieve the seemingly imposible."

