UPDATE: Casper Grandpa Pleads Not Guilty to Leading Police on High-Speed Chase

Early Tuesday morning, K2 Radio News reported that a suspect led both Evansville and Casper police on a high-speed chase through various streets and interstates, including I-25.

The Evansville Police Department reported that officers pursued Tracy Olsen through Evansville, the West Yellowstone Highway, Beverly Street, and I-25. Olsen took the Poplar Street exit off of I-25 and attempted to turn south at the Poplar street ligh but, in doing so, he lost control of the car and it exited the roadway. Following a brief standoff, the suspect was taken into custody at the Natrona County Detention Center.

Later on in the afternoon, Olsen made his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court, standing before the Honorable Judge Michael Patchen, where he was read his charges. Olsen was charged with one count of criminal entry, one count of property destruction, driving under the influence, eluding police, and interference.

Olsen pleaded 'not guilty' to each charge.

He asked for a jury trial, which would result in 6 of his peers trying the case.

Assistant District Attorney Mackenzie Morrison said that the state was requesting two bonds be issued, due to there being two separate affidavits - one from the Casper Police Department and one from the Evansville Police Department.

"The state is concerned with the facts of this case," Morrison stated. "The criminal entry charge comes from an allegation that the alleged victim stated the defendant, her ex boyfriend, broke in and entered her house, and when police tried to stop him, he did allegedly, take off into quite a police chase; 70 miles per hour on the interstate, on backroads, ultimately ending in a crash."

Because of that, Morrison said, the state was concerned that Olsen was both a safety risk and a flight risk.

Olsen stated that he has only lived in Casper for 6 months and, because of that, the state did not have any criminal history records of him in Natrona County.

The state recommended a $6,000 cash or surety bond.

"Is there any way we can get it lower so I can bond out and get back to work?" Olsen asked. "I'm not going anywhere. I'm not running. I take care of my kids. My daughter just had a [son], and I help take care of [him]. I can't lose this job.

Assistant District Attorney Morrison did state that Olsen was already on probation for Domestic Battery, and Olsen confirmed that he was.

Judge Patchen stated that he was going to assign a $2,000 cash or surety bond for each charge, to run consecutively. He also stated that Olsen is to maintain regular contact with his attorney once he hires one and that he is not to have "any contact whatsoever" with the victim.