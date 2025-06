Casper Police Department: Do You Know this Individual?

A chain gang is slang for a group of prisoners chained together, usually made to perform manual labor like painting buildings, fixing roads, or clearing land. By 1955, the U.S. had mostly phased it out, but a few states have tried to revive them. In Maricopa County, inmates can still volunteer for a "chain gang" to earn credit towards a high-school diploma ( U.S. Department of Justice : Working on the Chain Gang: An Inmate's 'Choice' of Punishment).