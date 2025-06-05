Casper Police Department: Do You Know this Individual?

Do you know this individual?

Officers believe he may have information related to a theft that occurred on May 31, 2025, at a business in the 1100 block of Wilkins Circle.

Please contact the Casper Police Department at 307-235-8278 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming by calling 307-577-8477 or online at crime-stoppers.com.

