BREAKING: Casper Chief of Police Keith McPheeters Resigns

In a Friday afternoon press conference, City Manager Carter Napier announced the resignation of the Casper Chief of Police, Keith McPheeters, who has been in police work for the past 33 years.

"I really appreciated the work the Chief undertook and the heavy lift that it was to, with his team, bring CALEA standards into the organization and bring the department to a whole new level of professional standard and I'm proud to say we're the first department in the state to have done that" noted Napier before touching on McPheeters' accomplishments during his tenure including community stewardship.

"I remember very fondly the chief pulling over and helping an old lady change a tire in his work uniform. Just trying to be good and do good where he can and where he could. I've really appreciated that example as a standard for me to follow as well."

Chief McPheeters spoke after. He said, "I have mixed emotions standing here today. I have kicked in doors with armed and dangerous men, I have been shot at a couple of times, and had some very harrowing experiences in my many adventures over the years."

He continued, "It has been an honor to serve the citizens of this community. The city of Casper is amazing."

In closing he acknowledged his wife and family for their support while he served for many decades. He will continue to serve until the end of the month. See the full conference in the video above.

The interim Casper Chief of Police will be Deputy Shane Chaney. He has been policing in the community for more than thirty years.

"I am deeply honored to accept the role of the Interim Chief of Police and to have the opportunity to continue the exceptional work led by Chief McPheeters. [He] has left an indelible mark on this Department and our community, guiding us with unwaivering dedication, integrity, and a clear vision of excellence."

"As we move forward my goal is to execute a seamless transition while upholding the highest levels of professionalism. I will continue building on the strong foundation supporting our dedicated staff and and continuing to foster trust and partnership within our community." Chaney thanked Mcpheeters on his leadership in conclusion.

