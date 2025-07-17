Natrona County Arrest Log (07/15/25 – 07/17/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

James Whiteplume, 53 - Intereference, Possession - Powder or Crystal

Jacob Stetler, 33 - District Court Bench Warrant, Hold for WSP

Adrian Word, 18 - Hold for WSP

Ty Cochran, 31 - Failure to Comply

Manuel Ocampo-Tellez, 38 - Immigration Hold

Miguel Madrid-Isaza, 34 - Immigration Hold

Kelly Allen, 37 - Driving w/o Interlock, Driving while License Cancelled

Kiara Vander Stoep, 24 - DWUI - 1st Offense

Joseph Montoya, 35 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More

Lindsay Miracle, 44 - Serve Jail Time

Orbin Castro, 24 - Hold for Agency

Rodney Rodriguez, 57 - Criminal Warrant

Jesse Westmoreland, 44 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st, Valid Driver's License

Henry Palma-Davilla, 38 - Immigration Hold

Levi Zitterkopf, 29 - Use Controlled Substance - SCH I, II, or III

Theodore Bell, 43 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Raymiego Limas, 32 - Public Intoxication, Marijuana Possession

Seger Briscoe, 24 - Failure to Comply

Michael Mills, 37 - Defraud Drug & Alcohol Test, Use Controlled Substances SCH I, II or III

As'sher Pettry, 23 - Failure to Appear

Devan Sanchez, 26 - County Warrant/Hold

Connor Turbidy, 23 - Stop Sign, Window Tint Violation, Flee or Attempt to Elude, Reckless Driving

Kendra Jones, 42 - Public Intoxication

