Natrona County Arrest Log (07/15/25 – 07/17/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
James Whiteplume, 53 - Intereference, Possession - Powder or Crystal
Jacob Stetler, 33 - District Court Bench Warrant, Hold for WSP
Adrian Word, 18 - Hold for WSP
Ty Cochran, 31 - Failure to Comply
Manuel Ocampo-Tellez, 38 - Immigration Hold
Miguel Madrid-Isaza, 34 - Immigration Hold
Kelly Allen, 37 - Driving w/o Interlock, Driving while License Cancelled
Kiara Vander Stoep, 24 - DWUI - 1st Offense
Joseph Montoya, 35 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More
Lindsay Miracle, 44 - Serve Jail Time
Orbin Castro, 24 - Hold for Agency
Rodney Rodriguez, 57 - Criminal Warrant
Jesse Westmoreland, 44 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st, Valid Driver's License
Henry Palma-Davilla, 38 - Immigration Hold
Levi Zitterkopf, 29 - Use Controlled Substance - SCH I, II, or III
Theodore Bell, 43 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
Raymiego Limas, 32 - Public Intoxication, Marijuana Possession
Seger Briscoe, 24 - Failure to Comply
Michael Mills, 37 - Defraud Drug & Alcohol Test, Use Controlled Substances SCH I, II or III
As'sher Pettry, 23 - Failure to Appear
Devan Sanchez, 26 - County Warrant/Hold
Connor Turbidy, 23 - Stop Sign, Window Tint Violation, Flee or Attempt to Elude, Reckless Driving
Kendra Jones, 42 - Public Intoxication
