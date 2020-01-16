Ukraine Opens Probe of Possible Surveillance of Ambassador

Ukrainian police say they have opened an investigation of whether the possibility that the U.S. ambassador came under illegal surveillance by an unknown party before she was recalled from her post in May.

The announcement Thursday came two days after Democratic lawmakers released a trove of documents that show an associate of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer communicating about the removal of Marie Yovanovitch as ambassador to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry said Ukrainian police “are not interfering in the internal political affairs of the United States” but looking into “possible violations of Ukrainian law."

Ukraine says it also is investigating reports that Russian hackers gained access to computers of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma.