Yellowstone Park: Bison Calf Put Down After Man Disturbed It

Yellowstone National Park law enforcement officers are asking the public for information about an incident that occurred Saturday evening between an unidentified man and a newborn bison calf, according to a press release Tuesday morning.

The man's interaction with the calf caused it to be abandoned by its herd.

Park staff unsuccessfully tried to reunite the calf with the herd, but had to kill it because of the abandonment and because it was causing a hazardous condition with it approaching people and vehicles on a road.

Law enforcement officials are looking for an unidentified white male in his 40s to 50's, wearing a blue shirt and black pants.

The man approached a newborn bison calf in Lamar Valley near the confluence of the Lamar River and Soda Butte Creek.

The calf had been separated from its mother when the herd crossed the Lamar River. As the calf struggled, the man pushed the calf up from the river and onto the roadway.

Visitors later observed the calf walk to and follow cars and people.

The Park says interference by people can cause wildlife to reject their offspring.

"Approaching wild animals can drastically affect their well-being and, in this case, their survival," the Park says.

Animal and human safety depends on everyone using good judgment and following simple rules.

Park regulations require people to stay at least 25 yards away from all wildlife -- including bison, elk and deer -- and at least 100 yards from bears and wolves.

Disregarding these regulations can result in fines, injury and even death.

If you were in Lamar Valley on Saturday evening and have information that could help this investigation, contact the Yellowstone National Park Tip Line at 307-344-2132 or YELL_Tip@nps.gov.

This incident remains under investigation.

