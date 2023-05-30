Liz Cheney Urges Graduates not to Compromise With the Truth

By SAM METZ Associated Press

Former Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney blasted Republicans raising fears about college students voting and implored new graduates not to compromise truths in a commencement speech at her alma mater.

The Wyoming Republican spoke at Colorado College on Sunday about being ousted from House Republican leadership after calling out lies about the 2020 election and working on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Cheney's speaking schedule and subject matter have fueled speculation about whether she may choose to enter the 2024 GOP presidential primary race.

Her fierce anti-Trump stances have elevated her platform high enough to call on a national network of donors and Trump critics should she run for the White House.

