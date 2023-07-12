Victim Taken to Hospital After Report of Gunshot Near Fairgrounds

UPDATE:

Fairgrounds Road has been reopened.

More information will be released when it becomes available.

==========================

A person was taken to the hospital after a disturbance near the Natrona County Fairgrounds Tuesday night, according to a press release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

At 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a report of a disturbance south of the intersection of Fairside and Fairgrounds roads.

Witnesses reported to dispatch they heard what they believed was the discharge of a firearm.

One victim was transported to Banner Health-Wyoming Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident.

Fairgrounds Road is currently closed.

Law enforcement asks the public to seek alternate travel routes.

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who believes they have information related to this incident to call 307-235-9282.

Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming or by calling 307-577-8477.