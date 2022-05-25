Toasters, Firearms Among Items Not Allowed At Casper Trump Rally

Preparations for an influx of people to the Casper area not seen since the 2017 solar eclipse have been well underway with local agencies as former President Donald Trump prepares to arrive in Casper on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Casper police released a detailed parking chart for the rally at the Ford Wyoming Center. Additionally, police have released an extensive list of items not allowed at the rally.

Casper Police Department spokesperson Rebekah Ladd said there will be an increased police presence around the Ford Wyoming Center.

Ladd said officers will be assigned to help with the "sheer" influx of cars at the event. Additionally, officers will be around the facility managing the crowds.

Trump, the 45th President, will have his own security detail. Local law enforcement agencies have been coordinating with Trump's security officials in the weeks leading up to the rally.

Natrona County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kiera Grogan said the county's emergency management team will be activated for the event as well.

Parking opens at 8 a.m., doors open at 11 a.m. and speakers will take the lectern at 1 p.m. The former president is expected to speak at 4 p.m.

Items not allowed at the event include:

Aerosols



Alcoholic beverages



Appliances such as toasters



Backpacks, bags, roller bags, suitcases - bags exceeding zie restrictions (12"x14"x5")



Balloons



Balls



Banners, signs, placards



Chairs



Coolers



Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems



E-Cigarettes



Explosives of any kind (including fireworks)



Firearms



Glass, thermal and metal containers



Laser lights and laser pointers



Mace and/or pepper spray



Packages



Poles, sticks and selfie sticks



Spray containers



Structures



Support for signs/placards



Tripods



Umbrellas



Weapons



Any other items that may pose a threat to the security of the event as determined by and at the discretion of security screeners

