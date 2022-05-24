$15,000 Gets You A Photo Opp With Donald Trump at Pre-Rally Reception in Casper

Saturday is the big day, and now Republican House of Representatives candidate Harriet Hageman and former president Donald Trump want to make it even bigger, which is why they're holding a pre-rally reception with proceeds benefitting Hageman's campaign.

The reception will occur at the Ford Wyoming Center, beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 28.

In addition to Trump, the invitation to the event also states that "additional special guests" will be announced.

According to the invitation, $500 will get you 1 VIP reception ticket as well as expedited entry into the rally. $1,000 will get you 2 VIP reception tickets and expedited entry. Individuals can also serve as hosts of the event, according to the invite, for $1,000.

But the big ticket item is this: a photo opportunity with the 45th President of the United States for $15,000.

If you've ever wanted to meet the president and pose for a selfie, now is your chance.

Trump has endorsed Hageman as the heir, apparently, to dethrone Congresswoman Cheney from her seat in the House of Representatives. This came after a bitter war of words between the former president and the current congresswoman, when Cheney voted to impeach Trump for his alleged role in the January 6 Capitol Attacks.

Still, even though Hageman has Trump's endorsement, Congresswoman Cheney has more money.

As of April 25, 2022, it was reported that Cheney has raised nearly five times as much money as Hageman for her campaign.

"In total, Cheney has raised $10,121,333, while Hageman, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and previously came in third in the primary for governor in 2018, has raised $2,067,149 so far," K2 Radio News reported.

After this weekend, Hageman will look to close the gap relating to finances, and this pre-rally reception seems to be the way she's hoping to do it.

The reception is sponsored by Cameron & Kia Britt, Kelly & Gena Burch, Julie Collins, Former Congresswoman Barbara Cubin, Ken Dockweiler, Marty Finch, Heath Hornecker, Bob & Cathy Ide, Max Jacobson, Kara Linn, Tom Litman, John Roth, and Joe & Jessie Rubino.

Those interested in the pre-rally reception can RSVP at this link.