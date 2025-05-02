Barrasso: ‘The Southern Border is Now Closed Down Tight’

U.S. Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso today spoke on the Senate Floor about President Donald Trump and Republicans' efforts to secure the Southern Border.

During the first 100 Days of unified Republican government, the Trump administration has ended catch-and-release and carried out 66,000 deportations.

Sen. Barrasso’s remarks as prepared:

“The people of Wyoming are delighted with the job that President Trump has been doing and especially on the issue of the Southern Border. For four years, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris told us they could do nothing to fix the border crisis. They swore nothing could stop the 10 million illegal immigrants who flooded into our country. It took President Trump one day to prove them wrong.

“Of all of President Trump’s 100-day accomplishments, fixing the Biden border crisis shines the brightest. Seal the border. Stop the illegal immigrant invasion. President Trump promised to do it. He delivered quickly.

“Today, we have the most secure border on record. The Southern Border is now closed down tight. Illegal border crossings are down by 94 percent since President Trump took office. Border Patrol agents are free to do their job again – and they are doing it with pride. Their service and sacrifice are honored again. The Border Patrol Chief says morale is ‘going through the roof.’

“CBS News captured the dramatic turnaround. They said, ‘Typically, when we go to the border, we see at least one group of people who are trying to cross into the U.S. illegally. We did not see a single migrant.’ The contrast with Joe Biden is staggering.

“Think about this. In December 2023, Biden’s open border policies allowed up to 14,000 illegal crossings each and every day. Today, we are down to 7,000 in an entire month. That’s the Trump effect in action. Illegal immigrants caught at the border face swift removal.

“In President Trump’s first 100 days, only nine illegal immigrants were released into America. Nine. Last year, during that same time period, more than 184,000 illegal immigrants were released. We didn’t need new laws. We needed a new President – and we got one 100 days ago. A President with guts, vision, and backbone. Something we needed desperately and now have.

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, joined by U.S. Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), attends the Pittsburgh Steelers game against the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. U.S. President Donald Trump, joined by U.S. Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), attends the Pittsburgh Steelers game against the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium on October 20, 2024. Win McNamee, Getty Images loading...

“How did President Trump do it? He ripped up Democrats’ open invitation to illegal immigrants. No more free healthcare. No more free debit cards. No more free cell phones. No more free hotel rooms. No more free plane tickets. No more catch-and-release.

“President Trump dismantled Joe Biden’s parole program abuses. He replaced catch-and-release with detain-and-deport. He launched deportations at the border and in the country. He labeled the cartels – those evil traffickers of drugs and people – as foreign terrorist organizations.

“The world got the message loud and clear. Illegal immigrants turned around and went home. One Venezuela illegal immigrant put it this way: ‘I’ll just go back because, with Donald Trump, it’s going to be too hard.’ That’s right. It’s too hard to come to this country now illegally. And the American people, certainly the people of my home state of Wyoming, say that's the way it ought to be.

“When illegal immigrants know they can’t sneak in and stay, they don’t come. Detain and deport deters. Now, we must mirror this success inside America.

“President Trump is off to a strong start. His strategic and historic deportation campaign, the largest in our history, is making our streets safer. The criminals President Trump is expelling are the worst of the worst. They are murderers, drug dealers, gang members, and human traffickers. They’re gone. In 100 days, 66,000 deportations have been carried out. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests of illegal immigrant criminals have already outpaced all of 2024 under Joe Biden.

“Republicans in Congress are moving forward to get law enforcement the resources they need to finish the job. That includes $175 billion for border security. We will finish the wall, boost Border Patrol, strengthen ICE, and expand detention capacity.

“Americans are thrilled that President Trump is enforcing the law and restoring order. The Democrats on the other hand are furious. Democrats in Congress race to El Salvador to defend a MS-13 gang member – or as the media calls him a ‘Maryland Man.’ A member of this body led the charge.

“In 2023, that member’s constituent Rachel Morin – a mother of five – was brutally murdered by an illegal immigrant. Did he speak out? No. Did he meet with her family? No. He refused. Yet he rushed to El Salvador to fight for a gang member. He vowed he ‘won’t stop fighting’ until this thug is back in America. Let me ask my colleagues a question: does that make America safer?

“Let’s remember who Democrats are fighting for. A man who has no right to be here. A man who has a lawful removal order. A verified member of MS-13, according to an immigration judge. A human trafficker. A man whose wife filed two restraining order against him. A man who is accused of beating his wife, accused of threatening to kill her, and who bragged ‘nobody can do anything’ to him.

“Democrats aren’t defending fairness. They’re shielding illegal immigrant criminals from justice. Democrats choose rapists and killers over American families harmed by their policies. Why? Because they want the illegal immigrant invasion to continue.

“Republicans are different. Our party is committed to protecting American families. We stand for law and order. Our mission is to restore safety, security, and sovereignty.”

While some express concerns and frustration with the current state of border security, particularly in light of increased illegal immigration, others are advocating for more comprehensive and humane solutions, according to reports from the House Homeland Security Committee and the BBC.

There's a growing division within the Democratic party regarding the best approach to border security, with some emphasizing the need for stricter enforcement and others prioritizing humanitarian concerns and legal pathways for immigration.

