‘Suspicious Death’ Victim Identified as Casper Resident Daniel Robert Swope

The Natrona County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of the suspicious death -- now declared a homicide -- in the 700 block of East Third Street, according to a press release from the Casper Police Department on Friday.

Daniel Robert Swope, 48, was identified by Natrona County Coroner James Whipps, who has conducted an autopsy and notified the next of kin.

The manner of death was determined as a homicide, the Police Department says.

The Department did not state the cause of death.

The investigation continues with the assistance of other agencies including the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.

"Currently the incident is isolated, and we do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public," the Department says. "We will continue to provide updates as the investigation develops."

The investigation began about 5 p.m. Tuesday when police arrived at 714 E. Third St. and found the body, and their work went well into the night. The street was blocked between South Grant and South Lincoln streets.

The Police Department asks anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact the Casper Police Department's Tip Line at (307) 920-2862.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can give information through Crime Stoppers of Wyoming.

