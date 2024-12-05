Natrona County Arrest Log (12/4/24 – 12/5/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Thomas Hall, 65 - Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substane, Delivery of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Controlled Substance - Crystal or Powder

Solana Sisneros, 29 - Failure to Comply X3, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Levi Redman, 29 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Garrett McKinzie, 38 - Failure to Comply, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Sean Brennan, 58 - Contract Hold/billing, DCI

Eddy Fernandez, 50 - Domestic Battery - 1st offense

Gregory Evans, 72 - Failure to Appear

Steven Gettings, 29 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Pill or Cap, Manufacture or Delivery Controlled Substance X3

Shy Ritterpusch, 26 - Hold for probation and parole

Brock Cornett, 36 - Hold for probation and Parole

Christina Mascorro, 40 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Tyrone Starks, 39 - Public Intoxication

Clinton Palmer, 27 - County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Manuel Armenta Serrano, 53 - Robbery - Threaten, Battery, Theft - $1,000 or more

Janelle Mendez, 47 - Failure to Comply

Jose Lugellis-Benitez, 36 - Contract Hold/Billing

Dylan Houstra, 32 - Contract Hold/Billing

Javontae Halloway, 33 - Driving while license cancelled, Possession - Drugs, DUI, Driving While CDL Disqualified

Bailee Watt, 27 - Failure to Appear

Robert Gunn, 54 - Driver License, Registration Motor Vehicle, Insurance Violation

Melody Hall, 32 - DUI .08% or more

Aiden Runyan, 21 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant

Patrick Atencio, 39 - Failure to Appear

See past arrest logs here.

Best Yelp Reviews of Local Jails and Prisons Believe it or not, people do Yelp reviews for jails and prisons! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly

Casper's Most Wanted - December 2024 Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department