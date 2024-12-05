Natrona County Arrest Log (12/4/24 – 12/5/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Thomas Hall, 65 - Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substane, Delivery of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Controlled Substance - Crystal or Powder
Solana Sisneros, 29 - Failure to Comply X3, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Levi Redman, 29 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Garrett McKinzie, 38 - Failure to Comply, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Sean Brennan, 58 - Contract Hold/billing, DCI
Eddy Fernandez, 50 - Domestic Battery - 1st offense
Gregory Evans, 72 - Failure to Appear
Steven Gettings, 29 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Pill or Cap, Manufacture or Delivery Controlled Substance X3
Shy Ritterpusch, 26 - Hold for probation and parole
Brock Cornett, 36 - Hold for probation and Parole
Christina Mascorro, 40 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Tyrone Starks, 39 - Public Intoxication
Clinton Palmer, 27 - County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Manuel Armenta Serrano, 53 - Robbery - Threaten, Battery, Theft - $1,000 or more
Janelle Mendez, 47 - Failure to Comply
Jose Lugellis-Benitez, 36 - Contract Hold/Billing
Dylan Houstra, 32 - Contract Hold/Billing
Javontae Halloway, 33 - Driving while license cancelled, Possession - Drugs, DUI, Driving While CDL Disqualified
Bailee Watt, 27 - Failure to Appear
Robert Gunn, 54 - Driver License, Registration Motor Vehicle, Insurance Violation
Melody Hall, 32 - DUI .08% or more
Aiden Runyan, 21 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant
Patrick Atencio, 39 - Failure to Appear
