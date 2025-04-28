One Dead After Shots Fired in Casper Burglary Incident

Early this morning, at about 12:36 a.m., officers with the Casper Police Department responded to a reported residential burglary on the 1600 block of South McKinley Street.

According to a statement from the CPD, officers made contact with an armed subject when they arrived.

"During the encounter, shots were fired. The subject was transported to Wyoming Medical Center for medical treatment and subsequently pronounced deceased."

There is no ongoing threat to the public related to this incident, and no officers were injured.

The Chief of Police has formally requested the assistance of the Wyoming DCI to conduct an impartial investigation of the incident.

Pursuant to the established policies of the Casper Police Department, the involved officers have been placed on Administrative Leave.

The 1600 block of S. McKinley will remain closed to traffic until DCI personnel have completed their investigation at the scene.