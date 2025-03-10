Natrona County Coroner Identifies Victim of Fatal Shooting in Casper

The Natrona County Coroner has identified a male who died in Casper due to a gunshot wound on March 8.

His name is 47-year-old Jeremiah Wayne Reyes of Casper; an autopsy is pending and next of kin have been notified.

Casper Police stated that at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday they were dispatched to a reported disturbance on the 800 block of West 53rd Street in Casper.

A third party caller told dispatchers that there was an argument between two family members at a residence, and a male had gone there to intervene. A second call to dispatch from inside of the home stated that there was a physical altercation that resulted in one male being shot.

When they arrived, officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound. The male was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Casper Police Department said all individuals at the scene were detained. Investigators believe this to be an isolated incident between known individuals.

This incident is still under active investigation.

