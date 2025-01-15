Natrona County Arrest Log (01/14/25 – 01/15/25)

Casper Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Jeremy Stearns, 45 - Hold for Probation and Parole

CHarles Jackson, 42 - District Court Bench Warrant, Criminal Warrant, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Dustin Big Medicine, 43 - Public Intoxication

Benjamin Griffith, 56 - Failure to Comply

Benjamin Croley, 45 - Conspire to Commit Felony, Robbery - Inflict Bodily Injury

Tristy Richards, 31 - Conspire to Commit Felony, Robbery - Inflict Bodily Injury, Manufacture or Deliver Controlled Substances

Kerry Muggenburg, 36 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Failure to Comply, County Warrant/Hold

Robert Byers, 45 - Failure to Comply, County Warrant/Hold

Brian Patton, 42 - Criminal Warrant

Mary Gulley, 46 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Narc Substance SCH I or II, District Court Bench Warrant x2, Interference

Geary Weindorff, 39 - Marijuana Possession

Matthew Austin, 26 - DWUI - 1st, Improper Lane Use

See previous Arrest Logs here.

