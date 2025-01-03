Natrona County Arrest Log (01/02/25 – 01/03/25)
Casper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Jonathan Blake, 64 - Petit Larceny 1st Offense
John Reynolds, 33 - Criminal Warrant
Jeremiah Ritchie, 21 - Courtesy Hold
Justin Ashley, 44 - Criminal Warrant
Joseph Martinez, 45 - Driving While License Cancelled, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense
Robert Holden, 59 - Serve Jail Time
Kevin Acosta Morales, 29 - Resisting Arrest, Trespassing, Shoplifting - 1st Offense, County Warrant/Hold for Agency X2
Aaron Young, 20 - Serve Jail Time
Samantha Pauley, 39 - Possession Controlled Substance
Kelly Reyes, 41 - Serve Jail Time
Jose Carbajal, 23 - Battery, Felonious Restraint: Expose Victim to Risk
Marcus Brown, 46 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
Benjamen Wentz, 34 - Fail to Comply, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Kyle Hylton, 20 - DUI Alcohol .08% ore more, Possession Controlled Substance - Plant, Under 21 Possession of Alcohol, Open Container in a Moving Vehicle
Liberty Means, 25 - Theft of $1,000 or more
