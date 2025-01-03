Natrona County Arrest Log (01/02/25 – 01/03/25)

Casper Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Jonathan Blake, 64 - Petit Larceny 1st Offense

John Reynolds, 33 - Criminal Warrant

Jeremiah Ritchie, 21 - Courtesy Hold

Justin Ashley, 44 - Criminal Warrant

Joseph Martinez, 45 - Driving While License Cancelled, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense

Robert Holden, 59 - Serve Jail Time

Kevin Acosta Morales, 29 - Resisting Arrest, Trespassing, Shoplifting - 1st Offense, County Warrant/Hold for Agency X2

Aaron Young, 20 - Serve Jail Time

Samantha Pauley, 39 - Possession Controlled Substance

Kelly Reyes, 41 - Serve Jail Time

Jose Carbajal, 23 - Battery, Felonious Restraint: Expose Victim to Risk

Marcus Brown, 46 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Benjamen Wentz, 34 - Fail to Comply, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Kyle Hylton, 20 - DUI Alcohol .08% ore more, Possession Controlled Substance - Plant, Under 21 Possession of Alcohol, Open Container in a Moving Vehicle

Liberty Means, 25 - Theft of $1,000 or more

